Marc-Andrï¿½ Ammann Sells 52,500 Shares of Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) insider Marc-Andrï¿½ Ammann sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$224,175.00.

TSE BITF opened at C$4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.78. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.96 and a twelve month high of C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 5.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Bitfarms is a global, publicly traded (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF) Bitcoin mining company. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Companyâ¿¿s proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.Bitfarms currently has 10 farms, which are located in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina.

