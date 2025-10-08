Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,444,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,046,000 after buying an additional 4,840,963 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,653,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,152 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,626 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.