Lansing Street Advisors Invests $796,000 in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,589,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,260,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $44.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

