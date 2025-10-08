Guild Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $65,170,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 331,538 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,950,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,468,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $95.37 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.