Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 23.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) rose 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 1,643,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,030% from the average daily volume of 145,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Graphite One Stock Up 23.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

