Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $27,000 in Standard Lithium Ltd. $SLI

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 466,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Standard Lithium stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.74. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Standard Lithium from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Standard Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

