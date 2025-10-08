Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,351,694 shares of company stock worth $178,636,292. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.