Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,095,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,611.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202,425 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $62,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,896,000 after purchasing an additional 127,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 515,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CSL opened at $324.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.17.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

