Ascent Group LLC Sells 855 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.23.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPG opened at $178.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.72. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $36,260.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,532.20. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.