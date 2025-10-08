Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,116 Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,190.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,532 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $67.18.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.534 per share. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

