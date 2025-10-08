Ascent Group LLC Invests $428,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ILF opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

