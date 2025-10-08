Ascent Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 10.9% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

