Ascent Group LLC Buys 122 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 224,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 426,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $4,903,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $199.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.77. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The firm has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

