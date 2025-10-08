Analyzing MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and MannKind”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A MannKind $285.50 million 6.07 $27.59 million $0.11 51.36

Analyst Recommendations

MannKind has higher revenue and earnings than Propanc Biopharma.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Propanc Biopharma and MannKind, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind 0 1 5 1 3.00

MannKind has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 97.64%. Given MannKind’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A -3,652.66% -971.09% MannKind 10.87% -32.60% 7.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MannKind beats Propanc Biopharma on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes Tyvaso DPI (Treprostinil), an inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; MNKD-101, a nebulized formulation of clofazimine, for the treatment of severe chronic and recurrent pulmonary infections, including nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease; MNKD-201, a dry-powder formulation of nintedanib, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with United Therapeutics Corporation for development, regulatory, and commercial activities of Tyvaso DPI; co-promotion agreement with Vertice Pharma to promote Thyquidity; and collaboration agreement with Thirona to evaluate the therapeutic for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further, the company has supply and distribution agreement with Biomm S.A. for the commercialization of Afrezza in Brazil; and license and distribution agreement with Cipla Ltd. for the marketing and distribution of Afrezza in India. MannKind Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

