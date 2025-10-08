Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,515 shares of company stock valued at $280,933,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $375.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.27.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

