Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $235,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 965 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

