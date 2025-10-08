Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,860,000 after purchasing an additional 604,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,154,000 after purchasing an additional 281,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

