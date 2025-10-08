Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II $PFN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 247,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 92,960 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,785,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

