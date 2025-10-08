Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,858 American Century Quality Diversified International ETF $QINT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QINT opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.91.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

