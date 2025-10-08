Aflac Incorporated $AFL Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Aflac’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

