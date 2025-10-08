111 Capital Invests $224,000 in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

111 Capital bought a new position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.P. Carey by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.81. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 239.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

