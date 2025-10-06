Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) versus LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) Critical Comparison

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of LQR House shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -949.77% -259.35% -178.93% Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $2.39 million 3.62 -$22.75 million ($114.74) -0.01 Publicis Groupe $17.35 billion 1.41 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

This table compares LQR House and Publicis Groupe”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Volatility and Risk

LQR House has a beta of 4.51, suggesting that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LQR House and Publicis Groupe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 1 0 0 0 1.00 Publicis Groupe 0 1 1 1 3.00

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats LQR House on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House, Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display and social networks under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. It serves clients in the automotive, retail, financial services, consumer products, and media sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

