TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Trading Down 20% – Here’s Why

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,013,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 107,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a market cap of C$3.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

