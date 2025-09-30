HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oncobiologics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oncobiologics

Oncobiologics Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of Oncobiologics stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.49. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.