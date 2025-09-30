CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 6526666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

