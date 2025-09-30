Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 9,353.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 366,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Centene Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CNC opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $75.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

