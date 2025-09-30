Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 837 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 107,042.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $332.21 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $337.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

