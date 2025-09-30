Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF $CEFS

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 133,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period.

CEFS opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

