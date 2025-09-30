Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in International Paper by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,343.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,860,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 1.6%

International Paper stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.