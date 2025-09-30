Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.