Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1,598.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.46. 73,077,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,486,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,050,558 shares of company stock valued at $701,164,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

