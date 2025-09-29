Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras (NYSE:EBR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 323190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.3219 dividend. This is an increase from Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 700.0%. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 424,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 315,607 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 3,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 588,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 573,988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 482,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

