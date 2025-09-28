Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $279,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.78.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

