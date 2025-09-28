Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.28.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

