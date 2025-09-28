Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53,904.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,563,000 after buying an additional 847,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.28. The company has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
