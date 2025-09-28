Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 287800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Titan Mining Stock Up 9.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52. The firm has a market cap of C$201.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Titan Mining Company Profile

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

