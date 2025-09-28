The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $802.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $747.32 and a 200 day moving average of $647.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $825.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

