The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $141.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:CLX opened at $124.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

