Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after purchasing an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after buying an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after buying an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after buying an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

