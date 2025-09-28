Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 126.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,014.40. This represents a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock valued at $250,524,804. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

