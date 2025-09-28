TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 368,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $18,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $1,969,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

