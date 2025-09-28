TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Position in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 280.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 758.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.26.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

