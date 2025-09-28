TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 591.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

