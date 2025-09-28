TARS AI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. TARS AI has a market capitalization of $35.13 million and $2.01 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TARS AI has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One TARS AI token can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,368.75 or 0.99959198 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,323.74 or 0.99004097 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TARS AI Token Profile

TARS AI launched on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. The official website for TARS AI is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.05132973 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,942,342.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

