State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.15 Million Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in W.P. Carey by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

