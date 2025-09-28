ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 289 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $2,685,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335.60. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,508 shares of company stock worth $26,605,621. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $326.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.63 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

