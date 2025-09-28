SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 87.57 ($1.17), with a volume of 973827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.19).

SRT Marine Systems Stock Down 1.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £219.99 million, a PE ratio of -2,432.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25.

Insider Activity at SRT Marine Systems

In related news, insider Neil Peniket sold 420,000 shares of SRT Marine Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77, for a total transaction of £323,400. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

