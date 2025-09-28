Spirepoint Private Client LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average of $165.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

