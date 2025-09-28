Sfm LLC Takes $261,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Sfm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $194,557,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price objective on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,045 shares of company stock worth $34,635,290. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $243.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

