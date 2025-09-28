Sfm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Sfm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Sfm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sfm LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

